Mrunal Thakur Shares A Glimpse Of Her Birthday Celebrations

Mrunal Thakur celebrated her 32nd birthday on Thursday (August 1) with her loved ones. She shared a video of the celebrations on Instagram. The clip began with a table full of bouquets and a birthday cake. It then showcased the actress enjoying nature, eating gelato, and making her birthday wish. Mrunal included little notes attached to the short clips, reflecting her gratitude. One note read, “Something that I am learning every month is how to still enjoy my life during my storms." Another one said, "God is saying to you today don't worry, I took care of you last month and I will take care of you this month. I will pave the way for you. I can open doors that no man can shut. Have patience while waiting for me. I will always be there for you."

Mrunal Thakur also posted her manifestation for the month of August in the video. She wrote, “Today's prayer, dear God, thank you for bringing me to another month. I asked that you keep my family and loved ones safe, I pray that you would surround me with your perfect peace.” The caption of the post read, "THANKFUL, GRATEFUL," with a rainbow and star emojis.

Singer-actor Vijay Yesudas said, “Happyyyy Bdayyyy To One of The Most Recent Sensations in Indian Cinema. Have an awesome Bdayyyy and An Amazing Year.” Vindu Dara Singh commented, “Have a fantastic year ! You deserve it.” Singer Shilpa Rao posted “Lots of love and hugs.” Many others followed suit.

Mrunal Thakur made her Bollywood debut with Love Sonia in 2018 and rose to fame with roles in Super 30 and Batla House. Her performances in Telugu films such as Sita Ramam and Hi Nanna were much loved. The actress was recently seen in a guest appearance in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD. The film featured Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani and Amitabh Bachchan in key roles.

Mrunal Thakur will be next seen in projects like Pooja Meri Jaan, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai and Son of Sardar 2.