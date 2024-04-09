Family Star Box Office Collection Day 4: Vijay Deverakonda And Mrunal Thakur's Film Sees A Dip

A still from the teaser of Family Star. (courtesy: thedeverakonda)

The box office numbers of The Family Star saw a dip on its first Monday. On day 4, the film, headlined by Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur, collected ₹ 1.25 crore, according to a Sacnilk report. So far, the romantic drama has collected ₹ 13.55 crore, the report added. The Parasuram directorial was released on April 5. The movie narrates the story of a middle-class young architect, Govardhan, who falls in love with a wealthy entrepreneur, Indu. Released in Tamil and Telugu, The Family Star has been produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations. In addition to the lead pair, Divyansha Kaushik, Rohini Hattangadi, and Ajay Ghosh are also seen in the film.

Ahead of The Family Star's release, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has worked with Vijay Deverakonda in Kushi and Mahanati, shared a special note for the actor and The Family Star team. The actress wrote, "Go get a blockbuster. Family Star releasing tomorrow." Responding to the post, Vijay Deverakonda wrote, "Thank you Sammy." Mrunal Thakur also reacted to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's post. She said, "Sammm. Thank you my sweetheart." Read all about it here.

Sharing glimpses from the premiere night of The Family Star on Instagram, Mrunal Thakur said, “Last night was full of magic and so much love. Family Star is my first release this year and it was just sooo special to have my family (both on screen and off screen) by my side through it all. The love, the excitement and all the energy my lovely Telugu audience brought with them was just sooo heartwarming. Seeing you all yesterday, in such large numbers made me so emotional. Your love and support is what makes this all so worth it… I can't ever thank you enough.”

“A special thanks to Parasuram Petla sir - for always believing in me and being so patient with me. Thank you Vijay Deverakonda and Dil Raju sir for making my journey as Indu so much more memorable,” Mrunal Thakur added.

Take a look at the post below:

The Family Star marks the first on-screen collaboration between Mrunal Thakur and Vijay Deverakonda.