Samantha Ruth Prabhu Cheers For Vijay Deverakonda And Mrunal Thakur's Family Star: 'Go Get A Blockbuster'

A still from Family Star. (courtesy: YouTube)

Family Star, starring Mrunal Thakur and Vijay Deverakonda, released in theatres today. Ahead of the film's release, Samantha Ruth Prabhu gave a shout out to the film. Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda, are co-stars of Kushi and Mahanati. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, cheered for the film and she wrote, "Go get a blockbuster. Family Star releasing tomorrow." Reacting to the post, Vijay wrote, "Thank you Sammy." Mrunal Thakur, reacting to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's post, wrote, "Sammm. Thank you my sweetheart."

This is what Samantha Ruth Prabhu posted:

Ahead of the film's release, Vijay Deverakonda shared a post for his real life Family Star, his father, and he wrote, "My hero. My star. Life is full of highs and lows and I do not know what it holds in store. But I work everyday to make you proud and happy. I love you my superstar. We made Family Star to celebrate the stars in our lives, sharing with you a little flashback of the man who I made this movie for. I dedicate this movie to every Man/Woman/Boy/Girl fighting for their family. Lots of love, Your man. Vijay."

Mrunal shared this post ahead of film's release, "Last night was full of magic and so much love. Family Star is my first release this year and it was just sooo special to have my family (both on screen and off screen) by my side through it all.The love, the excitement and all the energy my lovely Telugu audience brought with them was just sooo heartwarming. Seeing you all yesterday, in such large numbers made me so emotional. Your love and support is what makes this all so worth it... I can't ever thank you enough."

Family Star, written and directed by Parasuram, is slated to release on April 5 this year.