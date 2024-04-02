Just Mrunal Thakur And Vijay Deverakonda Dancing To Family Star Song Kalyani Vaccha Vacchaa

Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal in a still from the video. (courtesy: thedeverakonda)

There's never a dull day at work for Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur during the promotions of their upcoming film Family Star. The actors shared a video of themselves dancing to the track Kalyani Vaccha Vacchaa from their film Family Star. The duo can be seen twinning and winning in festive outfits. They captioned the post, "Celebrating 'Family Star' with all of you. Book your tickets now." Mrunal Thakur and Vijay Deverakonda also shared a collab post with Sri Venkateswara Creations on Instagram and they captioned it, "We are a happy Family. We will make you all super duper happy from April 5th. #FamilyStar."

Check out the video of Mrunal Thakur and Vijay Deverakonda dancing here:

Here's another post that the Family Star actors posted on Instagram:

The trailer of Family Star released last week. Sharing the trailer on social media last week, Mrunal Thakur wrote, "Who is a family star? Watch our sweet little trailer and find out. Family Star trailer out now. Family Star is coming to entertain you in cinemas from April 5th #FamilyStarOnApril5th."

ICYMI, this is what we are talking about:

"Me when you all love the trailer. Family Star," Vijay Deverakonda captioned this post from his promotional diaries. ICYMI, take a look here:

Earlier, Vijay Deverakonda shared a picture from the sets of the film and announced the film's release date.



Family Star, written and directed by Parasuram, is slated to release on April 5 this year.