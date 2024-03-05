Family Star Teaser: Vijay Deverakonda And Mrunal Thakur's Meet-Cute. Or Is It?

A still from the teaser of Family Star. (courtesy: thedeverakonda)

The teaser of Mrunal Thakur and Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming film Family Star released on Monday and it has been trending a great deal ever since its release. The teaser showcases the story of a true blue family man (Vijay Deverakonda) - he cooks, he loves, he fights the goons when the need arises - he does it all. After it is established that Vijay Deverakonda, is in fact a "Family Star," we are introduced to Mrunal Thakur's character. Vijay and Mrunal meet at a bus stand. She asks Vijay to drop her to her college. "Buy me petrol, I will certainly drop you," he replies. Fin. That's all for now.

Mrunal Thakur shared the teaser on social media and she wrote, "The most awaited Family Star teaser out now. In cinemas on April 5th. #FamilyStar #FamilyStarOnApril5th." Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda shared the teaser and her wrote, "This April 5th Family Star. To all my dear families, with love. A boy who lived this life.#FamilyStarTeaser."

Earlier this year, Vijay Deverakonda shared a poster from the film and announced the film's release date. He wrote, "Arriving April 5, 2024."

On Diwali last year, the actors of Family Star wished their Instafam like this. "From our family to yours. To extend the festivities beyond this holiday season, first single of #FamilyStar is coming very soon," read the caption on the post.

Family Star, written and directed by Parasuram, is slated to release on April 5 this year.