Watch: Vijay Deverakonda Dancing To The Family Star Song Nandanandanaa

The makers of Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming film, Family Star, recently released its first song, Nandanandanaa, in both Telugu and Hindi languages. The film's female lead, Mrunal Thakur, has now shared a playful video on her Instagram handle, lip-syncing to the Hindi version of the song and enjoying the catchy hook line - "Taun dyaun dayaun." Alongside the video, she tagged Vijay Deverakonda and wrote, "This song got me taun dyaaun dyaun. Now it's your turn," accompanied by raising hands and a happy face emoji. She also tagged the song's composer, Gopi Sundar, and the director of Family Star, Parasuram Petla. Reposting Mrunal's video on his Instagram handle, Vijay Deverakonda commented, "Cute. Telugu boys version coming soon. Tadow dow dadadow!" along with a smiling face and a red heart emoji.”

Take a look:

As promised, soon after, a BTS video surfaced featuring Vijay Deverakonda, Jani (Nandanandanaa's choreographer), and Family Star's director, Parasuram Petla, having a blast while the song plays in the background. The trio was captured sitting in a metro, joyously grooving to the music. They engaged in playful gestures like mimicking guitar strums, adjusting their hair, and simply enjoying themselves. Sharing the delightful video on X (formerly known as Twitter), Jani wrote: “Fun BTS of NandaNandana with Rowdy boy Vijay Deverakonda & director Parasuram Petla Garu for Family Star.”

The same video was also shared by Vijay Deverakonda as an Instagram Stories upload.

Before the song's official release, Mrunal Thakur teased fans with a lyrical promo of the track Nandanandanaa. The promo clip features Vijay Deverakonda smiling and blushing, with Mrunal by his side. It then shows Mrunal affectionately gazing at Vijay, with the video concluding with Vijay grooving in a metro train. In the caption, Mrunal wrote, "Gear up for the musical adventure that The Family Star is here to take you on. Nandanandanaa promo out now..." The film is Mrunal and Vijay Deverakonda's first on-screen collaboration together.

Family Star will be hitting the big screens on April 5.