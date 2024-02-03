Family Star New Poster: Vijay Deverakonda Nails The Desi Look

Image instagrammed by Vijay Deverakonda. (courtesy: VijayDeverakonda)

For all Vijay Deverakonda fans, we have some exciting news in store for you. The makers of his upcoming film Family Star have announced a new release date. As per the latest update, the film will open to theatres on April 5. FYI: The film was, initially, slated for a Sankranti 2024 release. In the new poster shared on Instagram, Vijay Deverakonda is seen running with a sack on his shoulder and an Aadhaar card. He is seen wearing a lungi and a round neck T-shirt. His moustache adds character to the look. Sharing the poster, Vijay Deverakonda declared, “Arriving April 05, 2024”. He has also added the hashtag Family Star. The Parasuram directorial also stars Mrunal Thakur in the lead role. The poster became an instant hit on social media. Fans have flooded the comments section with fire and red hearts. Family Star is backed by Raju - Shirish.

Take a look at the post below:

In November last year, the makers of Family Star offered a sneak peek into the film. The video features Vijay Deverakonda in the role of a modest man, diligently dropping his kids off at the school van and purchasing groceries. However, the tone of the clip abruptly shifts as Vijay Deverakonda displays his formidable strength by bending an iron rod and beating a man. We also get a brief glimpse of Mrunal Thakur's character. Sharing the video on Instagram, Vijay Deverakonda wrote, “In every family - there is A Hero! This one is for all of you.”

Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in Kushi. The film was released on September 1, 2023 and featured Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the female lead. Apart from dynamic duo, the Shiva Nirvana directorial also starred Sachin Khedekar, Vennela Kishore, Murali Sharma, and Jayaram. Kushi is now available on Netflix.

On the other hand, Mrunal Thakur's last film Hi Nanna was opposite Nani. The film also featured Jayaram and Angad Bedi.