Mrunal Thakur On Wanting To A Part Of A Romantic Hindi Film: 'Just Want It To Happen Organically'

Actress Mrunal Thakur, who is basking in the success of her Telugu film Hi Nanna alongside Nani, talked about not being offered romantic films in Bollywood. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, when the Sita Ramam star was asked when she would act in a romantic Hindi film, Mrunal said, "I don't know, I am not popular enough to get a love story yet. Am I wrong? I have to be popular to get a love story, no? There are a lot of films being offered to me, but definitely not romantic movies. I would love to do that.” She added, “I don't know yaar, I am just tired of proving to filmmakers now. I just want it to happen organically, I am done asking them.”

She added, "We all grew up watching romantic movies and suddenly there were no films in the genre. Everyone pretends they don't like romance but everyone watches it secretly. I am happy Hi Nanna and Sita Ramam shaped up the way they did. I hope to continue the magic, hopefully in another language. I was overwhelmed when I was called the queen of romance because Shah Rukh Khan is the king of romance.”

A few weeks back, Pushpa star Allu Arjun praised Mrunal Thakur for her performance in Hi Nanna. Congratulating the entire team, the Pushpa star on Monday, wrote an extensive note, name-checking all lead stars of the film. About Hi Nanna, he wrote "Congratulations to the entire team of #HiNanna. What a sweet warm film. Truly heart-touching. Effortless performance by brother @NameIsNani Garu. And my respects for green-lighting such captivating script and bringing it into light." For Mrunal Thakur's performance, he wrote, "Dear Mrunal, your sweetness is haunting on the screen. It's Beautiful like you."

The actor concluded with a message for the entire team of the film, "Congratulations to all the other artists for their neat performances & technicians for their complimenting work, especially the cameraman @SJVarughese & music director @HeshamAWMusic garu. Director @shouryuv garu, Congratulations! You have impressed everyone with your debut film. You have created many heart-touching & tear-jerking moments. Wonderful presentation. Keep shining. Congratulations to the producers for bringing such a sweet film to the audience.#HiNanna will touch every family member's heart not just fathers ."

Hi Nanna is an emotional family drama, with Nani playing the role of a father and Mrunal Thakur his love interest. The film was released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages on December 7.