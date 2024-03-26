Holi 2024: Family Star Actors Mrunal Thakur And Vijay Deverakonda's Celebrations With Fans In Hyderabad

Image shared on X. (courtesy: TeamVDFC)

Family Star co-actors Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur had a fun-filled Holi with their fans in Hyderabad. The actors, who are currently busy with the promotion of their upcoming film, recently attended an event in Hyderabad, where they played Holi and entertained the crowd with a dance performance. Both actors were seen wearing white outfits. Vijay could be spotted in a kurta and pyjama while Mrunal could be seen a churidaar and kurta. Videos of their performance and celebration were shared on social media.

Take a look at some of the pictures shared by fan pages on X:

Dressed in white 🤍

Decorated in colours 🤩



The lead pair of #FamilyStar celebrated Holi with families in Hyderabad ❤️‍🔥#VijayDeverakonda#MrunalThakur#FamilyStarOnApril5thpic.twitter.com/NOqE4spAn5 — Vijay Deverakonda FC (@TeamVDFC) March 25, 2024

The teaser of Mrunal Thakur and Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming film Family Star released earlier this month. Mrunal Thakur shared the teaser on social media and she wrote, "The most awaited Family Star teaser out now. In cinemas on April 5th. #FamilyStar #FamilyStarOnApril5th." Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda shared the teaser and her wrote, "This April 5th Family Star. To all my dear families, with love. A boy who lived this life.#FamilyStarTeaser."

Check out the post here:

This April 5th#FamilyStar.



To all my dear families,https://t.co/gRbhprwwCn



With love,

A boy who lived this life. #FamilyStarTeaserpic.twitter.com/WLpcN8w336 — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) March 4, 2024

Earlier this year, Vijay Deverakonda shared a poster from the film and announced the film's release date. He wrote, "Arriving April 5, 2024."

On Diwali last year, the actors of Family Star wished their Instafam like this. "From our family to yours. To extend the festivities beyond this holiday season, first single of #FamilyStar is coming very soon," read the caption on the post.

Family Star, written and directed by Parasuram, is slated to release on April 5 this year.