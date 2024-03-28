Family Star Trailer: Vijay Deverakonda And Mrunal Thakur's Bitter-Sweet Love Story

A still from Family Star trailer. (courtesy: mrunalthakur)

The trailer of Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming film Family Star is finally out. In the Parasuram directorial, the actor transforms into a complete family man. Family Star, which features Vijay alongside Mrunal Thakur, is a complete entertainer with comedy, romance and some insane action sequences. On Thursday, Vijay dropped the trailer on his Instagram timeline. The clip opens with the actor asking God to not “make things hard for” him. The trailer shows Vijay as a hard-working man, who takes the stairs instead of the lift, but also gulps down an entire bottle of alcohol in one go. Then enters Mrunal, who appears to be his neighbour and is also close to Vijay's family, much to his annoyance. Next, the trailer shows Mrunal Thakur's character falling in love with Vijay Deverakonda's character. This irritates him and he goes on to warn his family members to stay away from her. But little does he know that he would have to work with Mrunal in the US. As the story moves abroad, things take a different route. The trailer concludes with Mrunal slapping Vijay.

Sharing the clip, Vijay Deverakonda wrote, “Family Star Trailer. This summer. In just one week - go celebrate, laugh, cheer, relive and have a great time in the theatres.”

Check out the Family Star trailer here:

Meanwhile, on Monday, Family Star actors had a fun-filled Holi celebration with their fans in Hyderabad. Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur, who are currently busy with the promotion of their upcoming film, attended an event, where they played Holi and entertained the crowd with an electrifying dance performance. Both the stars were seen twinning in white-hued outfits. Vijay picked a kurta and pyjama while Mrunal looked beautiful in a churidaar and kurta. Several videos and pictures of their performances went viral on social media.

Dressed in white ????

Decorated in colours ????



The lead pair of #FamilyStar celebrated Holi with families in Hyderabad ❤️‍????#VijayDeverakonda#MrunalThakur#FamilyStarOnApril5thpic.twitter.com/NOqE4spAn5 — Vijay Deverakonda FC (@TeamVDFC) March 25, 2024

Family Star marks the second collaboration between Vijay Deverakonda and director Parasuram. Earlier, the two worked together in the 2018 film Geetha Govindam, which featured Vijay alongside his rumoured girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna. It must be noted that this is the first time that Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur will be sharing screen space. Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur's film is slated to hit the theatres on April 5.