Is Vijay Deverakonda In A Relationship? He Says...

Vijay Deverakonda, who is rumoured to be dating Rashmika Mandanna, often faces questions about his relationship status. Vijay and Rashmika have co-starred in films such as Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. So far, the stars have neither denied nor confirmed dating each other. In a recent chat with Galatta Plus, the Arjun Reddy actor was asked, “Is Vijay Deverakonda in a relationship?” To which, he humorously replied, “Yes, with my parents, with my brother, with you, and we all are in a relationship.” Earlier, in a conversation with We Are Yuvaa, Rashmika opened up about her equation with Vijay Deverakonda. She said, "Viju [Vijay Deverakonda] and I sort of grew up together. So anything I do in my life right now, he has a contribution to it."

"I take his (Vijay Deverakonda's) advice in anything I do, I need his opinion. He's not a yes person. He's on point. This is good...this is not good...this is what I think...this is what I don't think. He has supported me personally more than anyone else in my entire life. So, I feel he's someone I really, really respect," Rashmika Mandanna said.

Before that, while talking to Lifestyle Asia, Vijay Deverakonda clarified the rumours of his engagement to Rashmika Mandanna. "I'm not getting engaged or married in February. It feels like the press just wants to get me married every two years. I hear this rumour every year. They're just walking around waiting to catch me and get me married."

Vijay Deverakonda's next film Family Star is all set to hit the screens on April 5. While giving a shoutout to her rumoured boyfriend's film, Rashmika Mandanna posted a note on X (formerly Twitter). The actress wrote, “I wish my darlings Parasuram Petla and Vijay Deverakonda the bestestestestttt for Family Star...April 5th it isssss! So exciteddddd! You guys definitely have a winner on hand! party kavaliiiii! Mrunal Thakur, all the best my love." Responding to her tweet, Vijay said, “Cutest.”

Rashmika Mandanna will be next seen alongside Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film will be released on August 15.