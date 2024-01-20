Vijay Deverakonda On Rumours Of Engagement To Rashmika Mandanna: 'I Hear This Every Year'

Vijay Deverakonda shared this image. (courtesy: thedeverakonda)

Vijay Deverakonda addressed the ongoing rumours of his engagement to Rashmika Mandanna, in a recent interview with Lifestyle Asia. The actor clarified that he is not getting married or engaged in February. "I'm not getting engaged or married in February. It feels like the press just wants to get me married every two years. I hear this rumour every year. They're just walking around waiting to catch me and get me married," Vijay Deverakonda said. The rumours started doing the rounds when a report by News18 Telugu stated that Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are planning to make an announcement regarding their engagement in the second week of February.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, who have worked together in films such as Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade are rumoured to be dating. In April last year, when a report claimed that the actors were living together, the actress replied on X (earlier called Twitter), "Aiyoooo.. don't overthink it babu."

Back in 2022, on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 7, when Vijay Deverakonda was asked if he is dating Rashmika Mandanna, he said, "We have done 2 films together and she is a darling. I'm very fond of her. She is a very good friend of mine and we share so much through films like lots of highs and lots of lows. A bond gets created. In films, you are put into close proximity very quickly and so a bond develops quicker." During the show, Vijay's Liger co-star Ananya Panday, when asked about the actor's relationship status, said, "He is in rush...rush to meet Mika Singh's line" (Ananya's answer was a cryptic hint to Rashmika Mandanna, who Vijay was rumoured to be dating).