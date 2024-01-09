On Rashmika Mandanna's Animal Party Post, Comments Ask If Vijay Deverakonda Engagement Rumour Is True

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: rashmikamandanna)

Rashmika Mandanna's recent post, thanking her fans for Animal's box office success, was completely eclipsed by comments about her engagement to Vijay Deverakonda. On Monday, Rashmika Mandanna treated her fans to her "first look of 2024" from the Animal success bash. The comments however on her post were only about Vijay Devarakonda. ICYDK, a report by News18 Telugu recently shared that Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are planning to make an announcement regarding their engagement in the second week of February. As a result, as soon as Rashmika put up a new post, curious fans flocked to her feed to ask her about the engagement reports. One fan wrote, "I hear that you and Vijay Deverakonda both will get engaged in February and it is true that Rashmika," while another inquired, "What about your engagement." A third commented, "Waiting for VIROSH engagement."

Coming back to the post, Rashmika captioned it, "Look 1 of 2024 for Animal success meet. A lot of chaos I must tell you but all worth it. Must most definitely thank my team for this. PS: Thankyou for your love for Animal. While shooting conversations would mostly revolve around ‘we are making this film for our audience, hope they like it??' to now it being ‘we made it.!! we made this film for our audience and hell yeah!! they love it..!!' So Thankyou.!! Our smiles today in success meets or otherwise is all because of you..Thank you for making it all so worth it!."

Take a look at Rashmika's post below:

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have acted together in hits such as Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.

Even though the two stars have never admitted to being in a relationship, they are often subjected to questions about each other in shows and interviews. During the promotional events for her latest film Animal, Rashmika was on the set of Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna's talk show, Unstoppable with NBK 2. On the show, Rashmika wasasked to choose between two posters – Vijay Deverakonda's Arjun Reddy and Animal featuring Ranbir Kapoor. Just as Rashmika was about to respond, Ranbir interjected, addressing Balakrishna, "Ask Rashmika, who is the better hero." Later, Rashmika was asked to call Vijay and put him on speaker.

Coming back to Animal, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial Animal emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023. Animal centers around the troubled father-son relationship. Ranbir Kapoor played the role of Rannvijay Singh, who goes on to exact revenge after there's an assassination attempt on his father played by Anil Kapoor. The film has earned around ₹550 crore at the domestic box office.