Rashmika Mandanna's Shout Out Post For Family Star Trailer, Prompted This Reaction From Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda in a still from Family Star. (courtesy: YouTube)

The trailer of Family Star has been trending a great deal ever since its release on Thursday. Rashmika Mandanna gave a shout out to the trailer on X (earlier known as Twitter) and she wrote, "I wish my darlings Parasuram Petla and Vijay Deverakonda the bestestestestttt for Family Star...April 5th it isssss! So exciteddddd! You guys definitely have a winner on hand! party kavaliiiii! Mrunal Thakur, all the best my love." The post from Rashmika prompted a reply from Vijay Deverakonda. "Cutest," he wrote in his post. Rashmika Mandanna is rumoured to be dating her Geetha Govindam co-star Vijay Deverakonda. They also co-starred in the film Dear Comrade.

Check out Rashmika's post and Vijay Deverakona's reply here:

Vijay Deverakonda recently addressed the rumours of his engagement to Rashmika Mandanna in an interview with Lifestyle Asia. The actor had clarified that he is not getting married or engaged in February. "I'm not getting engaged or married in February. It feels like the press just wants to get me married every two years. I hear this rumour every year. They're just walking around waiting to catch me and get me married," Vijay Deverakonda said. The rumours started doing the rounds when a report by News18 Telugu stated that Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna will make an announcement regarding their engagement in the second week of February.

Family Star, written and directed by Parasuram, is slated to release on April 5 this year.

Rashmika Mandanna, who was last seen in the smash hit Animal, will next star in Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2.