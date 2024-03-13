New Day, New Pics Of Rashmika Mandanna From Her Trip To Tokyo

Rashmika Mandanna shared this image. (courtesy: Rashmikamandanna)

Rashmika Mandanna, whose last film Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor was a blockbuster hit, recently visited Tokyo in Japan to attend the Crunchyroll Anime Awards. Ever since them the actress has been regular in treating her fans to glimpses from her International tour. On Wednesday, the actress did nothing different. She treated her fans to some unseen pictures from her Tokyo trip. She captioned the post as, "Haven't been able to write a dear diary in awhile but these are my dear diary moments from Tokyo."

A few days back, Rashmika summed up her Japan trip by way of an elaborate Instagram post. Sharing pictures of herself in a glittering bronze gown, the actress wrote, "Japan was a place I've dreamt of going to for years.. since childhood never thought it would ever be possible.. let alone be a part of an award show giving an award to one of the creators of and in the anime world!!! and finally it came true..!!Being able to meet everyone here, receiving the incredible love here, receiving such a warm welcome.. the food, the weather, the place so clean, such lovely people.. It's amazing! Thank you Japan! Really! I love you! Truly! You are just toooo special.. I am going to keep coming back every year now."

A few days back, Rashmika uploaded a series of pictures on Instagram from Japan. In the photos, the Animal star is seen in an all-black, sassy OOTD. The opening frame features Rashmika standing in a lift. Her expression is priceless. Next, she is seen on an escalator, flashing her radiant smile, as always, for the camera. The last slide is our favourite. It shows a close-up shot of Rashmika's face. For the caption, Rashmika used Japanese onigiri emojis.

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna will be next seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule alongside Allu Arjun. The film will be released on August 15.