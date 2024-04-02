Vijay Devarakonda Shares His Experience Of Working With Mrunal Thakur: 'She Is Blessed With A Face'

Image was shared by Vijay Deverakonda. (courtesy: thedeverakonda)

Vijay Deverakonda, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Family Star, recently revealed his experience of working with co-star Mrunal Thakur. Talking to Galatta Plus, the Arjun Reddy star said, “When you have an intelligent actress with you, it is very easy. Mrunal has been acting even before I started dreaming of films. She has been working from a young age. She picks up things very fast. I keep telling her that she is blessed with a face. Even if she doesn't too much, you can feel the emotions. The geometry of her nose, lips and eyes… there's something about it that the emotions comes through well even if she doesn't know the language. It was very easy to work with her.”

A day back, the actors shared a video of themselves dancing to the track Kalyani Vaccha Vacchaa from their film Family Star. The duo can be seen twinning and winning in festive outfits. They captioned the post, "Celebrating 'Family Star' with all of you. Book your tickets now." Mrunal Thakur and Vijay Deverakonda also shared a collab post with Sri Venkateswara Creations on Instagram and they captioned it, "We are a happy Family. We will make you all super duper happy from April 5th. #FamilyStar."

Family Star, written and directed by Parasuram, is slated to release on April 5 this year.