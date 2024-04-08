The Family Star Box Office Collection Day 3: Vijay Deverakonda-Mrunal Thakur's Film's Weekend One Report Card

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: mrunalthakur)

Vijay Deverakonda's highly anticipated movie The Family Star hit the big screens on April 5. The film experienced a dip in its box office collection during its first weekend. On day 3, the romantic-drama collected ₹3 crore rupees, according to a Sacnilk report. So far, the Parasuram directorial has garnered ₹ 11.95 crore, the report added. Released in Tamil and Telugu, the film revolves around the story of Govardhan (played by Vijay Deverakonda), a middle-class young architect who works for a small company. He is seen in the film alongside Mrunal Thakur. The Family Star has been backed by Sri Venkateswara Creations.

A few days ago, Vijay Deverakonda shared a video on Instagram for his real-life family star - his father, Deverakonda Govardhan Rao. The actor posted a video featuring pictures of the father-son duo with the words, "My Family Star. Without you, I wouldn't be where I am today. From my first steps as a baby, till every step I take today, I know you're standing behind me and watching over me. You struggled, so I never have to. You sacrificed your happiness so that I could be happy. You are my first best friend. You are my first hero. You are my strength." He added, "If I ever hurt you or let you down, forgive me. Know that I love you. Making you proud will be my biggest success, and you will forever be My Family Star."

The note attached to the post read, "My hero. My Star. Life is full of highs and lows and I do not know what it holds in store. But I work every day to make you proud and happy. I love you, my Superstar. We made Family Star to celebrate the stars in our lives, sharing with you a little flashback of the man who I made this movie for. I dedicate this movie to every Man/Woman/Boy/Girl fighting for their family. Lots of love, Your man. Vijay."

Before that, Vijay Deverakonda opened up about his experience of working alongside Mrunal Thakur in The Family Star. In a chat with Galatta Plus, he said, “When you have an intelligent actress with you, it is very easy. Mrunal has been acting even before I started dreaming of films. She has been working from a young age. She picks up things very fast. I keep telling her that she is blessed with a face. Even if she doesn't too much, you can feel the emotions. The geometry of her nose, lips and eyes… there's something about it that the emotions come through well even if she doesn't know the language. It was very easy to work with her.”