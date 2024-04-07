Family Star Box Office Collection Day 1: Progress Report On Mrunal Thakur And Vijay Deverakonda's Film

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: mrunalthakur)

Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur's latest film Family Star, that released in theatres on Friday, collected ₹ ₹ 3.2 crore on its first Saturday, reported Sacnilk. The report stated, "The Family Star earned around 3.20 Cr India net on its second day for all languages." Sharing the occupancy rate of the shows, the Sacnilk report added, "The Family Star had an overall 28.62% Telugu Occupancy on Saturday, April 06, 2024." ICYDK, Family Star marks the first collaboration of Mrunal Thakur with Vijay Deverakonda.

Ahead of the film's release, Vijay Deverakonda dedicated a post to his real life family star, his father, Deverakonda Govardhan Rao. The actor wrote in his caption, "My hero. My Star. Life is full of highs and lows and I do not know what it holds in store. But I work everyday to make you proud and happy. I love you my Superstar. We made Family Star to celebrate the stars in our lives, sharing with you a little flashback of the man who I made this movie for. I dedicate this movie to every Man/Woman/Boy/Girl fighting for their family. Lots of love, Your man. Vijay."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu also gave a shout out to the film. Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda, are co-stars of Kushi and Mahanati. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, cheered for the film and she wrote, "Go get a blockbuster. Family Star releasing tomorrow." Reacting to the post, Vijay wrote, "Thank you Sammy." Mrunal Thakur, reacting to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's post, wrote, "Sammm. Thank you my sweetheart."

Family Star, written and directed by Parasuram, released on April 5.