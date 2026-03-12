Mrunal Thakur Reunites With <i>Kumkum Bhagya</i> Co-Stars At Her Home After Years. A Viral Video Follows

Actress Mrunal Thakur reunited with her former co-stars from the popular television show Kumkum Bhagya on Thursday evening, taking fans down memory lane.

Actor Supriya Shukla, who played Mrunal's mother in the show, shared a carousel of pictures on her social media handle featuring members of the Kumkum Bhagya team as they came together after many years.

In the post, Supriya penned an emotional note for veteran actress Madhu Raja on her birthday and reminisced about their long-standing bond.

The caption read, “Aap jeeyo hazaaron saal. Aur hum hamesha yoonhi milte, khilkhilate rahein… Aur golgappe, chaat pakori khate rahein… khaaskar hamari pyaari chatoree Madhu aunty.”

She added, “Mrunal… apne pyaare se ghar mein dher saara pyaar, mazedaar khaana, meetha aur baatein… hum sab phir se wahin chale gaye jahaan se shuru hua tha ye rishta… yoonhi tarakki karti raho pyaari ladki.”

The actress further wrote, “Yeh geet tumhare pyaare parivaar aur pyaar se bhare ghar ke liye tumhari taraf se meri aur se…”

The carousel included a cheerful group picture showing the actors standing together and smiling as they posed for the camera.

For the uninitiated, before venturing into Bollywood, Mrunal Thakur was a popular face on Indian television. The actress rose to fame playing Bulbul in Kumkum Bhagya, where she portrayed the second lead in the show.

Mrunal exited the hit TV show in 2016 when her character Bulbul was killed off in the storyline, marking the end of her journey on the show.

In Kumkum Bhagya, Supriya Shukla played Mrunal's mother, while the titular role was played by Sriti Jha.

The show went on to become one of the most popular daily soaps on Indian television. Talking about Mrunal Thakur's recent work, the actress was last seen in the film Do Deewane Sheher Mein opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi.

