Meet Vijay Deverakonda's Real Life Family Star: 'You Struggled, So I Never Have To'

Vijay Deverakonda in a still from the video. (courtesy: thedeverakonda)

Vijay Deverakonda, who stars in a film titled Family Star, along with Mrunal Thakur, shared a special post on Instagram. The post is dedicated to Vijay's real life family star, his father, Deverakonda Govardhan Rao. Vijay shared a video featuring pictures of himself with his father and he accompanied the video with these words, "My Family Star. Without you, I wouldn't be where I am today. From my first steps as a baby, till every step I take today, I know you're standing behind me and watching over me. You struggled, so I never have to. You sacrificed your happiness so that I could be happy. You are my first best friend. You are my first hero. You are my strength." He added, "If I ever hurt you or let you down, forgive me. Know that I love you. Making you proud will be my biggest success, and you will forever be My Family Star."

Equally cute was Vijay Deverakonda's caption along with the video. The actor wrote in his caption, "My hero. My Star. Life is full of highs and lows and I do not know what it holds in store. But I work everyday to make you proud and happy. I love you my Superstar. We made Family Star to celebrate the stars in our lives, sharing with you a little flashback of the man who I made this movie for. I dedicate this movie to every Man/Woman/Boy/Girl fighting for their family. Lots of love, Your man. Vijay."

Check out Vijay Deverakonda's post here:

Family Star, written and directed by Parasuram, released on April 5.