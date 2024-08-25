<i>Kumkum Bhagya</i>, <i>Adipurush</i> Actor Asha Sharma Dies At 88

Advertisement

Kumkum Bhagya, Adipurush Actor Asha Sharma Dies At 88

Asha Sharma was last seen in Prabhas' Adipurush

Read Time: 2 mins
Kumkum Bhagya, Adipurush Actor Asha Sharma Dies At 88
A throwback picture of Asha Sharma. (courtesy: X)
New Delhi:

Veteran actor Asha Sharma, mostly known for her role in Ekta Kapoor's hit show Kumkum Bhagya, died on Sunday. She was 88 years old. The cause of her death is not disclosed yet. Cine and TV Artistes Association (CINTAA) confirmed her death as they shared an obituary post on their X handle. Asha Sharma was mostly seen in the role of grandmother and mother in a number of daily soaps and films. Asha Sharma was last seen in Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's Adipurush. Asha Sharma played the role of Shabari in the mythological drama.

Cine and TV Artistes Association wrote in their post, "Cintaa expresses its condolences on the demise of Asha Sharma." Take a  look:

Asha Sharma received praise for her performance in Dharmendra and Hema Malini's film Do Dishayen, which also starred Prem Chopra, Aruna Irani, and Nirupa Roy. She worked in films like Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, and Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam. She also appeared in television shows like as Kumkum Bhagya, Mann Ki Awaz Pratigya, and Ek Aur Mahabharat, among others.

Details about the cause of her death, as well as information regarding her last rites and prayer meet, have not been disclosed till now. Pooja Gor, who shared screen space with Asha Sharma in Pratigya, told Times Now, "She was a wonderful person and a great human being. She would always shower a lot of love and blessings on us. She played the role of my grandmother in the show. After the show, I unfortunately met her only once. May her beautiful soul rest in peace."

