Sidharth Malhotra And Varun Dhawan In Throwback Gold From The Sets Of My Name Is Khan

Dharma Productions shared this picture. (Courtesy: DharmaProductions)

Karan Johar's production house Dharma Movies shared some “BTS” moments from the sets of My Name Is Khan. Released in 2010, My Name Is Khan featured the iconic duo of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. It was directed by Karan Johar. Let's be honest, the BTS was enough to take us on a nostalgic trip down the memory lane. The snapshots featured some candid moments of Shah Rukh, Kajol, Karan Johar and Farah Khan, who was incharge of the choreography. One of the frames also showcased Karan and SRK with John Abraham. The highlight though was rare photographs of Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan from the sets. The two actors served as assistant directors on the film. Call it fate, Varun and Siddharth also went to make their Bollywood debut together. They co-starred with Alia Bhatt in Karan Johar's Student Of The Year. The film was released in 2012.

“‘But Today's Saturday' (BTS) which means…a new sneak-peek of masti, dosti & pyaar from the sets of #MyNameIsKhan!” read the caption of the post. Check it out here:

Earlier this week, Dharma Productions announced a film, titled Jigra, with Alia Bhatt. Directed by Vasan Bala, Jigra will be co-produced by Dharma Productions and Alia's production company Eternal Sunshine production. The makers made the announcement with an animated teaser of the film. Sharing the video, Dharma Productions wrote, “Courage. Passion. Determination. #JIGRA Directed by the exceptionally brilliant Vasan Bala See you in cinemas on 27th September, 2024.”

Alia Bhatt also shared the same video with a caption reading: "Presenting Jigra, directed by the extremely talented Vasan Bala and produced by Dharma Productions and Eternal Sunshine Production. From debuting in a Dharma production to now producing a film with them, in many ways, it feels like coming full circle from where I started. Every day is a different day... exciting, challenging (and a little scary)... not just as an actor but also as a producer as we bring this film to life, and I CANNOT wait to share more as we move forward."

Alia Bhatt was recently seen in Karan Johar's directorial comeback Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Ranveer Singh was cast opposite Alia in the film.