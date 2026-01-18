Mrunal Thakur Shares Cryptic Post Amid Wedding Rumours With Dhanush: "Grounded And Glowing"

Amid ongoing wedding rumours linking her to Dhanush, Mrunal Thakur shared a cryptic post on Instagram.

The actor posted a video of herself on a boat, enjoying the sunset and sea breeze.

With her wavy hair left open, she was seen gazing at the serene surroundings.

In the caption, Mrunal wrote, "Grounded, glowing and unshaken!"

About Mrunal And Dhanush's Wedding Buzz

Mrunal and Dhanush have been rumoured to be dating since last year, though neither actor has ever confirmed or acknowledged the reports.

Recently, the speculation escalated after online chatter claimed the two were set to get married in February 2026.

A source close to the actor clarified that there is absolutely no truth to the wedding reports. "Mrunal is not getting married next month. This is a rumour that has caught wind for no reason," the source told HTCity.

According to the source, Mrunal has back-to-back professional commitments lined up. "She has a release scheduled for February, and then another Telugu film coming out in March. It doesn't make sense for her to plan a wedding right in the middle of that," the source said, adding that her focus at the moment is entirely on work.

For the unversed, dating rumours involving Mrunal and Dhanush first surfaced in August 2025, when she was seen warmly greeting the Tamil star at the premiere of her film Son Of Sardaar 2.

A video of the moment quickly went viral. Earlier, her presence at the wrap party of Dhanush's film Tere Ishk Mein had also sparked speculation.

