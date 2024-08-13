Mrunal Thakur's "Future Farmer" Moment From European Vacation

Drop everything and rush straight to Mrunal Thakur's Instagram page. The actress has tried her hands on pottery. Oh boy. She did well. In the first clip shared on Instagram Stories, Mrunal is making a clay pot. The next slide features Mrunal sitting next to the pottery set-up. Then she shared a video from the time at the farm. She is seen walking along the star fruit trees. She asks, “Hain star fruit abhi? Kya yeh paak gaye hai. Hum school time main khaya karte thay. [Do you still have star fruit? Are they ripe? We used to eat it during school time.]” She then plucks one from the tree and screams “yummy.” The text on it read, “Future Farmer.”

Before this, Mrunal Thakur shared a snapshot from her time in Edinburgh, UK, and said, “Dear me, Love yourself a little bit more than yesterday. Make yourself a priority. Chase your goals. Be grateful for the things you have. Be proud of yourself. You are a sparkling star, you are your own rainbow. Celebrate yourself as always (in a lavender field)”. Replying to the post, Samantha Ruth Prabhu said, “You are a [star emoji].”

Mrunal Thakur will be next seen in Son of Sardaar 2. The film went on floors earlier this month. The actress also shared a video from the Muhurat shot on Instagram.

Ajay Devgn is expected to reprise his character Jaswinder ‘Jassi' Singh Randhawa in the sequel. Kubbra Sait, Deepak Dobriyal and Nav Ghotra are part of the film.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt who was seen in the first part, has been dropped after his UK visa was rejected. Speaking to Bombay Times, the actor said, “I know one thing that the UK government did not do the right thing. They gave me the Visa (initially). Waha (in the United Kingdom) sab payment hogaye the (All payment was done in the UK). Everything was ready. Then a month later you are cancelling my Visa! I gave you (the UK government) all the papers and everything (required). Why did you give me the Visa (in the first place)? You shouldn't have given me the visa. How come it took you one month to realise the laws?"