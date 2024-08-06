Ajay Devgn Begins Shooting For <i>Son Of Sardaar 2</i>: "The Journey Begins With Blessings And An Amazing Team"

Ajay Devgn has started the shooting of his upcoming film Son of Sardaar 2. The actor announced the news by sharing a video featuring both on-screen and off-screen glimpses from the sets. The video also features Ajay's son Yug. Sharing the video on Instagram, the actor wrote, "The journey of #SonOfSardaar2 begins with prayers, blessings and an amazing team." The announcement came after several reports claiming that Sanjay Dutt had been replaced by Ravi Kishan in the film began doing the rounds on the Internet.

Initially, the film was set to feature Ajay and Sanjay in pivotal roles. However, according to a report by Mid-Day, Sanjay Dutt has been replaced by actor-politician Ravi Kishan. The change comes after the actor's UK visa application was allegedly rejected due to his criminal record. A source revealed that despite Sanjay's trips to the US, his UK visa applications have been consistently denied since his arrest in 1993. "Ever since his arrest in 1993, while Sanju has travelled to the US, he has applied for a UK visa multiple times but never got one. The Son of Sardaar 2 shoot would have been his first trip to the UK. However, after Ajay's team found out that the senior actor's visa request had been rejected, they replaced him with Ravi Kishan," the source said.

ICYDK: In April 1993, Sanjay Dutt was arrested under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) and the Arms Act for possessing illegal weapons linked to the 1993 Bombay bombings. He was sentenced to five years in prison, a sentence upheld by the Supreme Court in 2013. After multiple bails, he completed his jail term in 2016.

In Son of Sardaar 2, Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt were initially set to reprise their roles as Billu and Jassi respectively. However, with Ravi Kishan stepping in, the film will reportedly introduce a new antagonist.

Son of Sardaar 2 picks up where its predecessor left off. The original film, directed by Ashwni Dhir, was a remake of SS Rajamouli's Maryada Ramanna and explored the rivalry between the Sandhu and Randhawa families. It starred Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, and Juhi Chawla. The sequel is directed by Vijay Kumar Arora and will feature several actors in cameo roles.