Sanjay Dutt Replaced By Ravi Kishan In <i>Son Of Sardaar 2</i> Due To UK Visa Rejection Over 1993 Arrest: Report

Son of Sardaar starring Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt was released in 2012. Nearly 12 years later, plans for its sequel, titled Son of Sardaar 2, are finally taking shape. Initially, the film was set to feature Ajay and Sanjay in pivotal roles. However, according to a report by Mid-Day, Sanjay Dutt has been replaced by actor-politician Ravi Kishan. The change comes after the actor's UK visa application was allegedly rejected due to his criminal record. A source revealed that despite Sanjay's trips to the US, his UK visa applications have been consistently denied since his arrest in 1993.

"Ever since his arrest in 1993, while Sanju has travelled to the US, he has applied for a UK visa multiple times but never got one. The Son of Sardaar 2 shoot would have been his first trip to the UK. However, after Ajay's team found out that the senior actor's visa request had been rejected, they replaced him with Ravi Kishan," the source said.

The source also addressed concerns about Sanjay Dutt's role in Housefull 5, which is slated to begin filming in London this September. They revealed that the producer Sajid Nadiadwala has opted for a practical solution, ensuring that Sanjay's scenes will be shot in Mumbai to avoid visa complications. The source said, "Sajid has chosen a wiser route. While the shooting with the cast begins in London, all of Sanju's portions will be filmed in Mumbai. So, there are no issues on that front."

ICYDK: In April 1993, Sanjay Dutt was arrested under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) and the Arms Act for possessing illegal weapons linked to the 1993 Bombay bombings. He was sentenced to five years in prison, a sentence upheld by the Supreme Court in 2013. After multiple bails, he completed his jail term in 2016.

In Son of Sardaar 2, Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt were initially set to reprise their roles as Billu and Jassi respectively. However, with Ravi Kishan stepping in, the film will reportedly introduce a new antagonist, bringing a fresh storyline rather than continuing from where the first movie left off.