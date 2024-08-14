Mrunal Thakur Confirms She Isn't A Part Of <i>Fauji</i>: "Sorry To Be A Vibe Killer But..."

Mrunal Thakur just confirmed that she is not a part of the the film Fauji, starring Prabhas in the lead role. A publication shared a picture of Mrunal and Prabhas on Instagram and the caption on it read, "We're super stoked to watch Prabhas and Mrunal Thakur in Fauji. The film's first look will be out on 17th August." In the comments section of the post, Mrunal Thakur confirmed that she will not star in the film and commented, "Sorry to be a vibe killer! Buttttt I'm not a part of this film."

Prabhas recently starred in Kalki 2898 AD, which also featured Deepika Padukone along with film legends Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. Disha Patani was also a part of the film. Kalki 2898 AD released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The Baahubali star will next be seen in The RajaSaab.

Mrunal Thakur, the star of TV show Mujhse Kuchh Kehti... Yeh Khamoshiyaan, became a household name after starring in the TV show Kumkum Bhagya. Her recent releases include The Family Star, Pippa and Hi Nana with superstar Nani. Mrunal starred in Gumraah, Lust Stories 2 and Selfiee too last year. She recently featured in a cameo appearance in Kalki 2898 AD.

Mrunal Thakur is best known for her performances in films like Sita Ramam, Super 30, Toofaan, Batla House, Love Sonia, Ghost Stories, among many others. Her other film credits include Dhamaka with Kartik Aaryan and Jersey, co-starring Shahid Kapoor.