"Eat, Stroll, Pose": Mrunal Thakur's Latest Mantra As She Extends European Birthday Festivities

Actress Mrunal Thakur recently marked her 32nd birthday with a luxurious European sojourn. Renowned for her stellar performances in Lust Stories 2, Jersey, Love Sonia, Sita Ramam, and Hi Nanna, Mrunal has been delighting her followers with a series of enchanting Instagram posts. The actress has shared images capturing her joyous moments with a friend and a serene stroll through the charming streets of Edinburgh, Scotland.

Draped in a chic beige mini dress, Mrunal exuded elegance while savoring the charm of local cafes and picturesque streets. Though her birthday fell on August 1, it's evident that she is extending her celebrations with no rush to return to work. And her latest pictures are a proof that she continues to bask in the festive spirit of her European escape. The actress captioned the post, "Today's good mood is sponsored by coffee."

Actress Mouni Roy commented on the post, calling her a pretty girl. Actress and director Kranti Redkar described her as a "beautiful baby" and added a heart emoji. Numerous fans also weighed in, applauding Mrunal for her stylish wardrobe choices and her evident passion for caffeine.

Mrunal is also celebrating the completion of two years of Sita Ramam. The movie was released on August 5, 2022. Recently, she was also seen in a cameo in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, alongside Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone. The film grossed Rs 760 crore at the domestic box office.

The actress will next be seen in Pooja Meri Jaan, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, and Son of Sardar 2.