Prabhas Contributes Rs 2 Crore To Kerala CM Relief Fund For Wayanad Landslide Victims

On Sunday, other Telugu superstars Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Allu Arjun announced their donation to the CMDRF

Read Time: 2 mins
Prabhas Contributes Rs 2 Crore To Kerala CM Relief Fund For Wayanad Landslide Victims
Caption: Image Instagrammed by Prabhas. (courtesy: Prabhas)
New Delhi:

Telugu superstar Prabhas on Wednesday made a donation of Rs 2 crore to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) for rehabilitation efforts in the landslide-affected Wayanad district in Kerala, which hit the south state on July 30.

The actor was most recently seen in the 3D sci-fi spectacle "Kalki 2898 AD", which has earned over Rs 1,000 crore globally.

"Prabhas today donated Rs 2 crore to Kerala CM relief fund for Wayanad landslide victims," a source close to the actor said.

The number of deaths resulting from the devastating landslides in Mundakkai and Chooralmala areas of Wayanad on July 30 has increased to 226, with search-and-rescue operations still underway.

Prabhas is the latest film personality to come forward in the need of the hour. On Sunday, other Telugu superstars Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Allu Arjun announced their donation to the CMDRF.

While Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan donated Rs 1 crore, Allu Arjun pledged an amount of Rs 25 lakh.

Previously, Malayalam stars Mammootty, Dulquer Salmaan, Fahadh Faasil, Nazriya, and Tovino Thomas, Tamil stars actors Kamal Haasan, Suriya, Jyotika, Karthi, Vikram, Nayanthara and Vignesh Sivan, and noted filmmaker Anand Patwardhan also donated to the CMDRF.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

