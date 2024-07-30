<i>The RajaSaab</i> Teaser: Prabhas' Swag Level Is Off The Charts

Prabhas is basking in the success of his latest offering Kalki 2898 AD. Now, his fans have another reason to celebrate as the makers of his upcoming film, The RajaSaab, have released a 45-second teaser. The teaser provides an initial glimpse into the film's world and Prabhas' character. This teaser arrives nearly eight months after the release of the film's first-look poster. While the first poster depicted Prabhas in a black shirt and colourful lungi, the new video showcases him in a more sophisticated avatar. Making a dramatic entrance on a bike while holding a flower bouquet, Prabhas checks his appearance in a car's side mirror, admires his reflection, and playfully tosses flower petals at it. The teaser is enhanced by Thaman S' evocative background score, blending elements of romance and horror.

ICYDK: The RajaSaab is a horror romantic comedy directed by Maruthi, known for films like Pakka Commercial, Manchi Rojulochaie, Prati Roju Pandage, and Shailaja Reddy Alludu.

The first-look poster featured Prabhas dancing down an empty street with an infectious smile, dressed in a black shirt and colourful lungi, amidst a vibrant, celebration-like background filled with purple hues and bursting firecrackers.

Scheduled for release on April 10, 2025, The RajaSaab will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, along with the original Telugu version. The film is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad, with Karthik Palani as the director of photography and Kotagiri Venkateshwara Rao serving as the editor.