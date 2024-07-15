Prabhas' Gratitude Note To Fans For Making Kalki 2898 AD A 'Huge Hit': 'Without You, I'm Zero'

Image posted on X.(Image courtesy: VyjayanthiFilms)

Superstar Prabhas' latest offering Kalki 2898 AD co-starring Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan, has been breaking all records at the box office. The film recently entered the 1000 crore club worldwide. To celebrate the feat, the actor shared a video for his fans and thanked them for making the film a huge hit. He even mentioned that without his fans he is zero.

Taking to X handle, Vyjayanthi Films shared a video in which Prabhas can be seen saying, “Hi, how are you? My fans thank you so much for giving me such a huge hit. Thank you Thank you Thank you Thank you so much. Without you, I am zero. Thanks to Nag Ashwin he really worked hard for five years to make such a huge film. I think we should thank the producers. The way they spent we all were worried. And I used to ask I think you are spending too much. He is like no we are giving big hits no worry. We should give highest quality film. So, I want to thank these producers and Naggy giving an opportunity to work with greatest legends in Indian cinema we have. Amitabh sir and Kamal sir we all have grown up watching you and learned a lot from you. Thanks a lot to Deepika, most gorgeous lady and we have much bigger part 2 you all know. And again thanks to my fans love you so much.”

Watch the video here:

Kalki 2898 AD is getting love from fans, critics and celebrities. A few days ago, Deepika shared a video on Instagram where Ranveer says, “It's really trippy to see a movie where her character is pregnant, and she's pregnant in real life. What's happening?"

To this, Deepika Padukone replies, "The real review will come once we're home." She adds, "I'm overwhelmed with emotions. I don't know what to feel." Captioning the video, she wrote, "What was your favourite part? Comment below. Have you watched it yet? (sic)"

In Kalki 2898 AD, Deepika Padukone plays the role of a pregnant woman Sumati. Kalki 2898 AD features guest appearances by Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Devarakonda, Dulquer Salmaan, and filmmakers SS Rajamouli and Ram Gopal Varma.