While Actors Worked 8 Hours, <i>The Raja Saab</i> Crew Powered Through Double Shifts

At the grand teaser launch of The Raja Saab in Hyderabad, the team shared an inspiring glimpse into the sheer hard work that went into making the film. Speaking passionately about the effort that shaped this much-awaited Telugu entertainer, the makers revealed how the entire crew, from actors to technicians, gave it their all to ensure a top-notch cinematic experience.

Director Maruthi opened up about the gruelling schedules that powered the project. "Our actors worked in 8-hour shifts. I would manage some actors on one side and some on the other. But as a team, we worked 18 hours a day - from 6 in the morning to 10 at night, every single day," he said. This relentless pace was driven by the commitment to deliver exceptional quality. "That's why we achieved this level of quality, these many shots. The hard work shows in every frame," he added, acknowledging the dedication of the director of photography (DOP), production designer (PD), producer Vishwa Prasad, and the entire crew.

The team's efforts are clearly visible in the teaser of The Raja Saab, which has already created a stir among fans. With Prabhas leading the cast alongside Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar, the film promises a perfect blend of action, drama, and romance.

The Raja Saab is one of the most anticipated Telugu films of the year, bringing together superstar Prabhas with director Maruthi in a fresh collaboration. The film promises a vibrant mix of action, romance, and mass entertainment, with Prabhas in a lively, new avatar. The film is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on 5th December this year.