<i>The Raja Saab</i>: Prabhas Said Yes To The Film In 10 Minutes. Details Inside

The much-awaited teaser of The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas, was unveiled at a grand launch event in Hyderabad. The event saw media from across India gather to witness the first glimpse of this upcoming Telugu blockbuster. The teaser launch was graced by the film's director Maruthi and producer T.G. Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory, who shared exciting insights into how this project came to life.

In a candid revelation, producer Vishwa Prasad recounted the lightning-fast way The Raja Saab was set in motion. "This was my shortest trip to the US," he shared. "I went to the US just for three days. I met Prabhas, told him about the film, and in just 10 minutes, he said yes. Then I returned to India. It was the fastest yes that I've heard!" The producer's swift meeting with Prabhas and the actor's instant agreement reflect the enthusiasm surrounding this collaboration.

The Raja Saab brings together an exciting cast, with Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar joining Prabhas in key roles. Directed by Maruthi, this horror comedy promises to be a high-octane entertainer with a mix of comedy, romance, action, and drama.

The teaser offers fans a glimpse of Prabhas in a refreshing avatar and has already generated massive buzz on social media. With its star-studded cast, engaging visuals, and the promise of a gripping narrative, The Raja Saab is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated Telugu films of the year.

Stay tuned for more updates as The Raja Saab gears up for its release!