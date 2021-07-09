More Pics From Priyanka Chopra's New York Restaurant Sona. Her Smile Says It All

Priyanka Chopra at Sona New York. (courtesy priyankachopra)

Highlights Priyanks posted pictures from her New York restaurant Sona

"So much love for Sona New York," wrote Priyanka Chopra

The actress' next project is Russo Brothers' 'Citadel'

Step inside "timeless India all within the heart of New York City" (Priyanka Chopra's words). The actress accompanied a stunning set of pictures with these words in her latest Instagram entry to describe her experience at her New York restaurant Sona. The actress, dressed in a classic white outfit, shared memories from her visit to the restaurant and her smile says it all. "So much love for Sona New York," she captioned the post. In one of her previous posts, the actress shared a glimpse of what she ate at her restaurant. "To go into the kitchen and meet the team that makes Sona New York such a wholesome experience," read an excerpt from her post.

Check out the posts from Priyanka Chopra's Sona New York diaries:

Priyanka Chopra, who was busy with the shooting of Citadel in London, during her restaurant's grand launch, attended the opening ceremony virtually. She also revealed that her husband Nick Jonas came up with the name Sona. "Yes! Hubby came up with the name at an early tasting with the team, as Sona means "gold," and he had heard that word in India, well...A lot, throughout our wedding," read an excerpt from her post.

Sona New York isn't Priyanka Chopra's first project as an entrepreneur. She became a tech investor by bringing dating apple Bumble to India. The actress also launched her haircare brand called Anomaly Haircare recently. She also runs a production house along with her mom called Purple Pebble Pictures, which backs regional cinema.