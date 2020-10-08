More Pics From Meghana Raj's Baby Shower. Bonus - Chiranjeevi Sarja

Meghana Raj shared this photo. (Image courtesy: megsraj )

Highlights Meghana Raj posted more pictures from her latest baby shower on Wednesday

In the pictures, the actress looks gorgeous in a gown

"My constants! Blessed to have you guys in our life!" she wrote

Actress Meghana Raj shared more pictures from her baby shower on Wednesday and they are pure bliss. The pictures are also special for one more reason, they feature a glimpse of Meghana's husband, late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja. Like Meghana Raj's previous baby shower, a cardboard cut-out of Chiranjeevi Sarja was used this time too at the celebrations, organised by her friends. In the pictures, the actress looks gorgeous in a gown. She can be seen posing with Chiranjeevi's cardboard cut-out and her close friends. Sharing glimpses of the baby shower, Meghana Raj wrote: "Some are called friends... but they are called MC's forever lifelines! My constants! Blessed to have you guys in our life!"

Actor-filmmaker Pannaga Bharana also gave a sneak peek into Meghana Raj's baby shower. He posted a couple of videos and pictures and wrote: "Let that smile on your face stay forever... We all can't wait to pamper the lil baby... wishing you loads of love, peace, happiness forever and ever." Pannaga Bharana, a close friend of Chiranjeevi Sarja, was about to make a film with him but the actor died due to cardiac arrest on June 7 this year.

Meghana Raj trended big time on social media a few days ago after she shared pictures from her baby shower featuring her family. The photos also show the actress posing with a cardboard cut-out of Chiranjeevi Sarja. "My two most special beings. This is the way you want Chiru and this way it shall be ... forever and always! I love you baby ma," she wrote while sharing one of the posts.

A couple of weeks after the Chiranjeevi Sarja's death, Meghana Raj announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post, where she also recalled her sweet memories of him. "Our little one is your precious gift to me -a symbol of our love - and I am eternally grateful to you for this sweet miracle. I can't wait to bring you back to earth, as our child. I can't wait to hold you again," read an excerpt from her post.

Chiranjeevi Sarja featured in several films like Vayuputra, Samhaara, Aadyaa, Khaki, Sinnga, Amma I Love You, Prema Baraha and Dandam Dashagunam. He was the brother of actor Dhruva Sarja and nephew of actor Arjun Sarja.