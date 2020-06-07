Kannada Actor Chiranjeevi Sarja Dies At 39

Chiranjeevi Sarja died at the age of 39. (courtesy L: tulu_chithra_ranga)

Kannada star Chiranjeevi Sarja died at a hospital in Bangalore on Sunday after suffering a heart attack. He was aged 39. Mourning his death, south star Allu Sirish wrote on Twitter: "Shocked at the sudden demise of Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja. He's just 39 years old. My condolences to the Sarja family. Rest in peace, Chiru." Take a look at his tweet here:

Former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble also shared his condolences on Twitter. He wrote, "Deeply saddened and shocked to hear the passing away of Chiranjeevi Sarja. A young talent gone too soon. Condolences to his family and friends."

Chiranjeevi has starred in films such as Samhaara, Aadyaa, Khaki, Sinnga, Amma I Love You, Prema Baraha, Dandam Dashagunam, Varadhanayaka and Vayuputra among others. He was last seen in the Kannada action-drama Shivarjuna.