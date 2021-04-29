'Come Back,' Late Actor Chiranjeevi Sarja's Wife Meghana Raj Writes In An Emotional Post

A throwback of Chiranjeevi Sarja and Meghana Raj. (courtesy megsraj)

Highlights Meghana posted a throwback from their Paris trip

Chiranjeevi Sarja died at the age of 39 last year

Meghana welcomed a son in October last year

Late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife Meghana Raj remembered him in an emotional post on Thursday night. She shared a throwback picture of herself along with her late husband. Posting the happy picture from their Paris visit on social media, she wrote: "I love you! Come back," adding a heart emoji. . Chiranjeevi Sarja died at the age of 39 at a hospital in Bengaluru on June 7, 2020 due to cardiac arrest. Meghana Raj, who married the actor in 2018, welcomed a son in October last year and she frequently shares pictures with her baby.

See the post shared by Meghana here:

Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife Meghana Raj revealed her pregnancy with a heart-wrenching post last year, writing: "Our little one is your precious gift to me -a symbol of our love - and I am eternally grateful to you for this sweet miracle. I can't wait to bring you back to earth, as our child. I can't wait to hold you again. Can't wait to see your smile again. Can't wait to hear that infectious laughter of yours that lights up the entire room. I will wait for you and you wait for me on the other side."

This is the post we are talking about:

Chiranjeevi Sarja made his film debut with Vayuputra, the remake of Tamil film Sandakozhi in 2009. In a career spanning about ten years, he was a part of films such as Samhaara, Aadyaa, Khaki, Sinnga, Amma I Love You, Prema Baraha, Dandam Dashagunam and Varadhanayaka among others. Chiranjeevi Sarja was the brother of actor Dhruva Sarja and nephew of actor Arjun Sarja. His grandfather Shakti Prasad was a veteran Kannada actor.