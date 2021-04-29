"Come Back," Late Actor Chiranjeevi Sarja's Wife Meghana Raj Writes In An Emotional Post

"I love you," Meghana Raj wrote remembering her late husband

'Come Back,' Late Actor Chiranjeevi Sarja's Wife Meghana Raj Writes In An Emotional Post

A throwback of Chiranjeevi Sarja and Meghana Raj. (courtesy megsraj)

Highlights

  • Meghana posted a throwback from their Paris trip
  • Chiranjeevi Sarja died at the age of 39 last year
  • Meghana welcomed a son in October last year
New Delhi:

Late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife Meghana Raj remembered him in an emotional post on Thursday night. She shared a throwback picture of herself along with her late husband. Posting the happy picture from their Paris visit on social media, she wrote: "I love you! Come back," adding a heart emoji. . Chiranjeevi Sarja died at the age of 39 at a hospital in Bengaluru on June 7, 2020 due to cardiac arrest. Meghana Raj, who married the actor in 2018, welcomed a son in October last year and she frequently shares pictures with her baby.

See the post shared by Meghana here:

Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife Meghana Raj revealed her pregnancy with a heart-wrenching post last year, writing: "Our little one is your precious gift to me -a symbol of our love - and I am eternally grateful to you for this sweet miracle. I can't wait to bring you back to earth, as our child. I can't wait to hold you again. Can't wait to see your smile again. Can't wait to hear that infectious laughter of yours that lights up the entire room. I will wait for you and you wait for me on the other side."

This is the post we are talking about:

Chiranjeevi Sarja made his film debut with Vayuputra, the remake of Tamil film Sandakozhi in 2009. In a career spanning about ten years, he was a part of films such as Samhaara, Aadyaa, Khaki, Sinnga, Amma I Love You, Prema Baraha, Dandam Dashagunam and Varadhanayaka among others. Chiranjeevi Sarja was the brother of actor Dhruva Sarja and nephew of actor Arjun Sarja. His grandfather Shakti Prasad was a veteran Kannada actor.

Also Read