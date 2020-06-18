'Can't Wait To Bring You Back': Late Actor Chiranjeevi Sarja's Wife Meghana Raj Announces Pregnancy In Heartrending Post

A file photo of Meghana and Chiranjeevi Sarja. (courtesy: megsraj)

A few weeks after the death of her husband Chiranjeevi Sarja, Meghana Raj shared a bittersweet post on her Instagram profile on Thursday. Meghana's post was not just a tribute to her late husband, who died earlier this month. It was also an announcement of her pregnancy. An emotional Meghana Raj chose the best set of words to share the news with the late actor's fans. An excerpt from her post read, "Our little one is your precious gift to me -a symbol of our love - and I am eternally grateful to you for this sweet miracle. I can't wait to bring you back to earth, as our child. I can't wait to hold you again. Can't wait to see your smile again. Can't wait to hear that infectious laughter of yours that lights up the entire room. I will wait for you and you wait for me on the other side."

Meghana Raj began her heartfelt post by writing, "Chiru, I have tried and tried again but I am unable to put in words what I want to tell you." She added how her husband's absence has left a void in her life which can never be filled. "All the words in the world cannot describe what you mean to me. My friend, my lover, my partner, my child, my confidante, my husband - you are much more than all of this. You are a piece of my soul Chiru," wrote Meghana Raj.

Meghana, who married the late actor in the year 2018, wrote in her note, "An unfathomable pain shoots through my soul every time I see the door and you don't walk in shouting I am home. There is a sinking feeling in my heart when I can't touch you every minute of every day. Like a thousand deaths, slow and painful. But then, like a magic spell I feel you around me. Every time I feel weak, you are around me like a guardian angel. You love me so much that you just couldn't leave me behind alone, could you? You will live as long as I breathe. You are in me. I love you."

Chiranjeevi Sarja died at a hospital in Bengaluru on June 7. According to news agency PTI, the actor died due to cardiac arrest. Allu Sirish, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kriti Kharbanda, Manchu Manoj and several south stars paid tribute to the actor on social media.

Chiranjeevi Sarja made his film debut with Vayuputra, the remake of Tamil film Sandakozhi in 2009. In a career spanning about ten years, he was a part of films such as Samhaara, Aadyaa, Khaki, Sinnga, Amma I Love You, Prema Baraha, Dandam Dashagunam and Varadhanayaka among others. Chiranjeevi Sarja was the brother of actor Dhruva Sarja and nephew of actor Arjun Sarja. His grandfather Shakti Prasad was a veteran Kannada actor.