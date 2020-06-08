'Heartbroken': Chiranjeevi Sarja Remembered By Prithviraj, Kriti Kharbanda And Other Stars

A file photo of Chiranjeevi Sarja. (courtesy: chirisarja)

The death of 39-year-old Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja has left Twitter "heartbroken." South stars poured their hearts out on Twitter and paid tribute to the late actor who died at a hospital in Bengaluru on Sunday. According to news agency PTI, the actor died due to cardiac arrest. The actor was rushed to a private hospital in Bengaluru after he experienced a sense of restlessness. Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, remembering Chiranjeevi Sarja, tweeted, "Absolutely devastated to hear about the sudden demise of Chiranjeevi Sarja. I pray Meghana (Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife) and the whole family finds strength to tide through this shock and sorrow."

Allu Sirish, who was the first celebrity to pay condolences to the actor, in his eulogy piece wrote: "Shocked at the sudden demise of Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja. He's just 39 years old. My condolences to the Sarja family. Rest in peace, Chiru."

Donga Dongadi actor Manchu Manoj remembered Chiranjeevi Sarja by sharing throwback pictures and wrote: "Deeply shocked and saddened to know that one of my dearest friend, Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja is no more. He is one of the most talented actor and a great human being. Strength to the beloved family. Rest in peace my Brother! You left us too soon. RIP Chiranjeevi Sarja."

Kriti Kharbanda, who shared screen space with the actor in the 2010 film Chiru, tweeted, "My first co-star, an amazing human being, the boy with the sweetest smile and the nicest heart. I still can't believe you've left us, Chiru. My heart aches and cries as I think about you. Rest in peace Chiru!

Actress Khusbu Sundar also paid tribute to the late actor on Twitter. "Unbelievable! Terrible..Shellshocked to hear the demise of such a young Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja. Nephew of Arjun Sarja due to cardiac arrest at 39. He was so talented and doing so well. Heart goes out to his young wife n his family. May you rest in peace, Chiru," her tweet read.

Rashmika Mandana, in her tweet wrote, "This breaks my heart.. Like really.. This news breaks my heart. This is too early. Rest in peace Chiranjeevi Sarja. I am out of words."

Radhika Pandit shared a memory with the late actor in the form of a throwback picture and she wrote: "Just can't believe it...A warm soul gone too soon. My heart goes out to Meghana, Dhruva, Ammaji aunty and the entire family. We lost a dear friend today... Chiru."

Chiranjeevi Sarja made his film debut with Vayuputra, the remake of Tamil film Sandakozhi in 2009. In a career spanning about ten years, he featured in films like Samhaara, Aadyaa, Khaki, Sinnga, Amma I Love You, Prema Baraha, Dandam Dashagunam and Varadhanayaka among others.

Chiranjeevi Sarja was the brother of actor Dhruva Sarja and nephew of actor Arjun Sarja. His grandfather Shakti Prasad was a veteran Kannada actor. Chirranjeevi Sarja is survived by his wife Meghana Raj.