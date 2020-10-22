Late Actor Chiranjeevi Sarja's Wife Meghana Raj Welcomes Baby Boy

A throwback of Chiranjeevi Sarja and Meghana Raj (courtesy megsraj)

Late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife, actress Meghana Raj, welcomed a baby boy on Thursday morning. Chiranjeevi Sarja's brother, Kannada actor Dhruva Sarja, made a baby announcement of sorts on his Instagram, writing in a story: "Boy baby... Jai Hanuman." Dhruva Sarja's wife Prerana Shankar also shared the news on Instagram and wrote: "Meghana and Chiru blessed with baby boy. Thank you all for your prayers and support." Chiranjeevi and Dhruva's cousin Suraj Sarja wrote in an emotional Instagram story that the baby boy is a reincarnation of the late actor: "Welcoming Chiru with loads of love. Thank you all for your prayers and support. It's a baby boy."

Meanwhile, a glimpse of Chiranjeevi Sarja and Meghana Raj's newborn baby, along with photos of Dhruva Sarja with his nephew, are doing the rounds on the Internet.

In June this year, Kannada star Chiranjeevi Sarja died at the age of 39 last month after suffering a cardiac arrest. Days later, Chiranjeevi's wife Meghana Raj revealed her pregnancy with a heart-wrenching post, writing: "Our little one is your precious gift to me -a symbol of our love - and I am eternally grateful to you for this sweet miracle. I can't wait to bring you back to earth, as our child. I can't wait to hold you again. Can't wait to see your smile again. Can't wait to hear that infectious laughter of yours that lights up the entire room. I will wait for you and you wait for me on the other side."

Chiranjeevi Sarja was best known for starring in films such as Samhaara, Aadyaa, Khaki, Sinnga, Amma I Love You, Prema Baraha, Dandam Dashagunam and Varadhanayaka, among others. Chiranjeevi Sarja and Meghana Raj got married in 2018.