Late Actor Chiranjeevi Sarja's Wife Meghana Raj And Son Test Positive For COVID-19

Late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife Meghana Raj recently tested positive for COVID-19. She shared a statement on Tuesday evening, in which she also revealed that her infant son as well as her parents have also contracted the virus. She wrote in her post: "Hello all, my father, mother, myself and my little one have been tested positive for COVID... We have informed everyone who have come in contact with us during the past few weeks about our results.... I urge Chiru and my fans to not fret and assuring you guys that we are all doing fine and are currently under treatment... Junior C is fine and keeping me occupied every second. We as a family will fight this battle and will come out of it victorious."

Meghana Raj, who married the actor in 2018, welcomed a son in October. Chiranjeevi Sarja died at a hospital in Bengaluru on June 7. According to news agency PTI, the actor died due to cardiac arrest. Allu Sirish, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kriti Kharbanda, Manchu Manoj and several south stars paid tribute to the actor on social media.

Chiranjeevi Sarja made his film debut with Vayuputra, the remake of Tamil film Sandakozhi in 2009. In a career spanning about ten years, he was a part of films such as Samhaara, Aadyaa, Khaki, Sinnga, Amma I Love You, Prema Baraha, Dandam Dashagunam and Varadhanayaka among others. Chiranjeevi Sarja was the brother of actor Dhruva Sarja and nephew of actor Arjun Sarja. His grandfather Shakti Prasad was a veteran Kannada actor.