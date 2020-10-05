Pics From Chiranjeevi Sarja's Wife Meghana Raj's Baby Shower Go Viral Because...

Meghana Raj shared this photo. (Image courtesy: megsraj)

Actress Meghana Raj occupied a spot on the list of trends on Monday, courtesy pictures from her baby shower that also feature a glimpse of her husband, late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja. Meghana Raj, on Sunday, shared a couple of photos from her baby shower and the images are going viral on social media because they feature the actress posing with a cardboard cut-out of Chiranjeevi Sarja. In one of her posts, Meghana also shared that the event was organised just the way the actor wanted it to happen. In the photos, Meghana can be seen sporting a green and pink saree and sitting in a chair, surrounded by her family. "My two most special beings. This is the way you want Chiru and this way it shall be ... forever and always! I love you baby ma," she captioned one of the posts while accompanied others with heart icons.

Chiranjeevi Sarja died due to cardiac arrest in Bengaluru on June 7 this year. A few weeks after his death, Meghana Raj shared a heartfelt post for him, where she also announced her pregnancy. "Our little one is your precious gift to me -a symbol of our love - and I am eternally grateful to you for this sweet miracle. I can't wait to bring you back to earth, as our child. I can't wait to hold you again. Can't wait to see your smile again. Can't wait to hear that infectious laughter of yours that lights up the entire room. I will wait for you and you wait for me on the other side," wrote the actress in her post, adding, "An unfathomable pain shoots through my soul every time I see the door and you don't walk in shouting, I am home. There is a sinking feeling in my heart when I can't touch you every minute of every day. Like a thousand deaths, slow and painful."

Chiranjeevi Sarja, brother of actor Dhruva Sarja and nephew of actor Arjun Sarja, worked in movies like Vayuputra, Samhaara, Aadyaa, Khaki, Sinnga, Amma I Love You, Prema Baraha and Dandam Dashagunam.

Meghana Raj has featured in films such as Yakshiyum Njanum, Bahuparak, Iruvudellava Bittu, Kaadhal Solla Vandhen and Achante Aanmakkal, to name a few.