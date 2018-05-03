Kannada Actors Meghana Raj And Chiranjeevi Sarja Get Married. See Trending Pics

Highlights
- "The feeling is very surreal," said Meghana
- They had a church wedding in Bengaluru over the weekend
- Their wedding reception is scheduled for this evening
For the church wedding, Meghana wore a beautiful white gown. She posted a short video of being a bride. "Dreams do come true. Have always wanted a white wedding. I am finally a bride," read an excerpt from her post. Take a look.
Dreams do come true! Have always wanted a white wedding . I am finally a bride Here's a short film of Making Of the Bride for my church wedding! Outfit by my fav @maria.tiya.maria Hairstyle by @raghu_nagaraj_n Makeup by #VishwaAchar #TWJOIPRIORITYBRIDE2018 #theweddingjournalsofindia #TWJOI4KFineArtFilm
Here are the trending pictures from their wedding.
Weddings are fun ! This one is the best ! It was filled with happiness and overloaded with joy ! Congratulations to the best couple ! We wish you loads of happiness and love throughout your life ! . Blessed to be a part of this special event ! Special thanks to @megsraj for this wonderful opportunity! Watch our page for more updates! . . Moments made everlasting ! Reach us at: classycaptures8055@gmail.com . #meghanaraj #meghanarajmarriage #meghanarajchirusarjawedding #meghanaraj #meghanarajfans #chiru #chirusarjameghanaraj #chirusarja
Every once in a while love does give us Fairytales!!!yes the gorgeous @megsraj weds @chirusarja seen here in the stunning wedding gown designed by @maria.tiya.maria judicious mix of lines# self embroidery#,appliqué work technique with #crystals #double trail #wedding #wedding gowns #gowns#bridals #bridal #crystals #beautiful#couplegoals #dancing away in #love#southindian #actress #kerala #southindainwedding #malayalam #actress #further details contact 0484 4043131!more pics will follow soon#celebrity #celebrityfashion #celebrity stlye #celebritywedding #banglorediaries #banglore #cochin
"We will be an exemplary married couple. And we want all your blessings for that," Chiranjeevi Sarja told the press after the wedding, Indian Express reports.
Both Meghana Raj and Chiranjeevi Sarja come from prominent movie families. Chiranjeevi is the nephew of actor Arjun Sarja, who also attended the wedding. His brother is actor Dhruva Sarja. Chiranjeevi and Dhruv are grandsons of veteran Kannada actor Shakti Prasad. Meanwhile, Meghana is the daughter to actor couple Sundar Raj and Pramila Joshai.