Kannada Actors Meghana Raj And Chiranjeevi Sarja Get Married. See Trending Pics

Meghana Raj and Chiranjeevi Sarja got married in a two-part wedding ceremony this week

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: May 03, 2018 08:40 IST
Meghana Raj and Chiranjeevi Sarja photographed during their wedding (Courtesy: classycaptures_official)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "The feeling is very surreal," said Meghana
  2. They had a church wedding in Bengaluru over the weekend
  3. Their wedding reception is scheduled for this evening
Kannada actors Meghana Raj and Chiranjeevi Sarja got married in a two-part wedding ceremony this week. The couple, who have reportedly known each other for 10 years, had a church wedding in Bengaluru over the weekend and later, they married as per Hindu traditions. "We have been friends for so long. And we have just got married. The feeling is very surreal," said Meghana, Indian Express reports. The ceremony was attended by the couple's family, friends and many other celebrities. Meghana Raj and Chiranjeevi Sarja's wedding as per Hindu rituals was held on Wednesday in Bengaluru and this evening and Indian Express reports that the couple will host a reception for family and friends.

For the church wedding, Meghana wore a beautiful white gown. She posted a short video of being a bride. "Dreams do come true. Have always wanted a white wedding. I am finally a bride," read an excerpt from her post. Take a look.
 


Here are the trending pictures from their wedding.
 

 
 
 
 
 


"We will be an exemplary married couple. And we want all your blessings for that," Chiranjeevi Sarja told the press after the wedding, Indian Express reports.

Meghana Raj and Chiranjeevi Sarja had got engaged last October.

Both Meghana Raj and Chiranjeevi Sarja come from prominent movie families. Chiranjeevi is the nephew of actor Arjun Sarja, who also attended the wedding. His brother is actor Dhruva Sarja. Chiranjeevi and Dhruv are grandsons of veteran Kannada actor Shakti Prasad. Meanwhile, Meghana is the daughter to actor couple Sundar Raj and Pramila Joshai.
 

