'Chiranjeevi Sarja, The Reason I Smile,' Writes Wife Meghana Raj In Viral Post

(Image courtesy: megsraj)

Actress Meghana Raj's post about "celebrating" her husband, late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja, is all over the Internet. She posted pictures from what appears to be a family get-together and wrote, "My dearest Chiru... Chiru is a celebration... has always been, is and will always be... I know you wouldn't have liked it any other way." Chiranjeevi Sarja died due to cardiac arrest on June 8. After organising a family get-together in the memory of Chiranjeevi Sarja, Megha shared pictures on Tuesday and added, "Chiru, the reason I smile... What he has given me is most precious... my family... together we will always be for all eternity and each day will be just the way you like it. Filled with Love, laughter, pranks, honesty and most importantly togetherness."

A few weeks after his death, Meghana Raj announced her pregnancy in a heart-wrenching post. She wrote, "You loved me so much that you just couldn't leave me behind alone, could you? Our little one is your precious gift to me - a symbol of our love - and I am eternally grateful to you for this sweet miracle. I can't wait to bring you back to earth, as our child. I can't wait to hold you again. Can't wait to see your smile again. Can't wait to hear that infectious laughter of yours that lights up the entire room. I will wait for you and you wait for me on the other side."

Chiranjeevi Sarja and Meghana Raj got married in May 2008. He has featured in movies such as Vayuputra, Amma I Love You and Aatagara, among others.