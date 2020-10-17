'Forever And Always,' Writes Meghana Raj On Chiranjeevi Sarja's Birth Anniversary. Pic Inside

Meghana Raj shared this photo. (Image courtesy: megsraj )

On husband Chiranjeevi Sarja's birth anniversary, actress Meghana Raj shared a heartfelt note on Instagram. Chiranjeevi Sarja died due to cardiac arrest in Bengaluru on June 7 this year. Sharing a photograph of the late actor, Meghana Raj described him as her world and wrote: "Happy birthday, my world! I love you! Forever and always!" In the picture, Chiranjeevi Sarja can be seen sporting a traditional outfit and laughing with all his heart. His fans also dropped comments on Meghana's post like "miss you anna" and "you'll always be in our heart, Chiru." On Chiranjeevi Sarja's birth anniversary, his film Shivarjuna re-released in theatres in Karnataka.

Meghana Raj featured in headlines earlier this month after pictures from her baby shower surfaced on the internet. The baby showers were hosted by her family and friends. In the photos, the actress can be seen posing with Chiranjeevi's cardboard cut-out. "My two most special beings. This is the way you want Chiru and this way it shall be ... forever and always! I love you baby ma," she captioned one of the posts.

Meghana Raj is expecting her first child with Chiranjeevi Sarja. She made the pregnancy announcement a few days after the actor's death. She wrote in a post, "Our little one is your precious gift to me -a symbol of our love - and I am eternally grateful to you for this sweet miracle. I can't wait to bring you back to earth, as our child. I can't wait to hold you again. Can't wait to see your smile again. Can't wait to hear that infectious laughter of yours that lights up the entire room. I will wait for you and you wait for me on the other side."

Chiranjeevi Sarja, brother of actor Dhruva Sarja and nephew of actor Arjun Sarja, was known for his performances in films like Vayuputra, Samhaara, Aadyaa, Khaki, Sinnga, Amma I Love You, Prema Baraha and Dandam Dashagunam.