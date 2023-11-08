More Pics From Ira Khan And Nupur Shikhare's Kelvan Ceremony

Nupur Shikhare with Ira Khan. (courtesy: khan.ira)

Ira Khan shared new photos from her pre-wedding festivities - her Kelvan ceremony to be precise. Ira picked a red saree for the occasion and and she accentuated it with floral jewelry, while Nupur Shikhare complemented her in a yellow kurta-pajama set. Ira captioned the post, "Kelvan 2! Ukhana 2! I love him so so much." In the comments section, Sanya Malhotra dropped heart emojis. Sara Tendulkar also dropped heart emojis. Rhea Chakraborty commented, "Cuties." Mithila Palkar added, "Cutus." Ira's cousin Zayn Marie wrote, "Omggg soooo cute you guyysss." In the comments section of the post, Nupur Shikhare wrote, "I love you, Nupur."

Last week, Ira Khan treated her Instafam to these photos from her pre-wedding festivities on Instagram and she simply added a couple of smiling face with heart emojis. ICYMI, this is the post we are talking about:

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare hosted an engagement party in November last year, which was attended by their close friends and family members. The couple got engaged in September last year. The proposal was anything but conventional. Ira posted a video from Ironman Italy, where Nupur participated. "Popeye: She said yes. Ira: Hehe I said yes," she captioned the post.

On the professional front, Ira made her directorial debut with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides' Medea, which featured Hazel Keech in the titular role. It premiered in different cities across India in December 2019. Ira has studied music, while her brother Junaid often assists father Aamir Khan in filmmaking. He will soon make his Bollywood debut with a Netflix-Yash Raj Films' project.

Ira is the younger of Aamir Khan's two children with his first wife Reena Dutta. Aamir Khan, who was married to filmmaker Kiran Rao for 15 years, announced divorce in July 2021. They continue to co-parent son Azad.