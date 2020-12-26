Mom-To-Be Kareena Kapoor, Who Is Missing Vacationing In Gstaad, Shares Throwback Pics

Kareena Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Highlights Kareena Kapoor shared throwback photos on Saturday

The pictures are from her previous trips to Gstaad

"Will miss you this year," she wrote in the caption

Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor is missing holidaying in Gstaad, an upscale resort town in Switzerland, which is one of her favourite travel destinations. The actress and her husband Saif Ali Khan have been going to Gstaad almost every year in December ever since they got married (October, 2012). In her latest Instagram post, Kareena Kapoor shared some adorable throwback pictures of herself, her son Taimur and Saif Ali Khan from their previous trips to Switzerland. "Will miss you this year. Gstaad, my love," she wrote with heart icons. In the photos, Kareena Kapoor can be seen wearing a red and a floral print jacket.

Check out Kareena Kapoor's post here:

Last year, while vacationing in Gstaad, Kareena Kapoor bumped into Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma. Varun had flown to Switzerland with fiancée Natasha Dalal while Anushka Sharma was in the town with husband Virat Kohli. Kareena Kapoor's sister Karisma also accompanied the actress on her trip last year. See pictures Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's 2019 trip to Gstaad here:

In 2018, the Pataudis were joined by socialite Natasha Poonawalla and her family in Switzerland. Take a look:

Meanwhile, also check out pictures from Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's Switzerland vacation in 2017.

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Angrezi Medium, which also featured late actor Irrfan Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Pankaj Tripathi and Deepak Dobriyal. The actress will next be seen in Karan Johar's period drama Takht and Laal Singh Chaddha, in which she will share screen space with Aamir Khan.