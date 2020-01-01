Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan Enjoy New Year's Eve With Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli And Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal. See Pics

Anushka Sharma shared this photo. (Image courtesy: anushkasharma )

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan rang in the New Year in Switzerland this time with Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli, as well as Varun Dhawan and his girlfriend Natasha Dalal. The couples spent the special evening together and delighted their fans by sharing photos from their grand celebrations on social media. In one of the pictures, shared by the Zero actress, Anushka-Virat can be seen posing with the Pataudis and Varun-Natasha. In the photo, Kareena looks stunning in a white gown, which she paired with a white fur jacket, while Anushka looks chic in a sequin dress.

Kareena Kapoor's manager Poonam Damania also shared a picture of the actress, Saif and Taimur on Instagram. It wouldn't be wrong to say that Taimur's adorable expression stole the spotlight. Here's the pic we are talking about:

Varun Sharma's post also gave us glimpses of Jacqueline Fernandez's celebrations, who was spotted enjoying the evening at the same restaurant where the actor and his girlfriend welcomed their new year.

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are holidaying in Switzerland and the couples, every now and then, give us major vacation goals with their postcard-worthy pictures from the snowy mountains. Some of the photos also feature Kareena's actress sister Karisma Kapoor. Take a look:

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha while Saif Ali Khan's next release is Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Varun Dhawan's Street Dancer 3D will hit threatres near you on January 24.