How Kareena Kapoor And Anushka Sharma Reacted To Viral Post Comparing Them To These Cities

(courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

The week started with a bang for the film fraternity. Influencer Freddy Birdy, who has earned a reputation for his quirky humour and insights that he provides on all things Bollywood, attempted to beat the Monday Blues by comparing cities across the world to Bollywood's biggest stars. The highlight was however when stars like Kareena Kapoor and Anushka Sharma reacted to the post on their Instagram stories. In the post where Bombay was compared to Shah Rukh Khan with Delhi, "the city of Gyms and djinns" being referred to as Salman Khan, Gstaad, a town in Switzerland was compared to Kareena Kapoor. "Jet setting with her Nawab, both the coolest of the cool" Mr Birdy noted while making the comparison. Kareena Kapoor, who has just returned after holidaying in Africa, seemed to agree with the observation as she shared the post with the caption, "Have to agree with this".

Meanwhile, Bangaluru was compared to the Jak Tak Hai Jaan actress. Emphasizing on it, Mr Birdy wrote, "Bangalore is Anushka Sharma, real, lovely, beautiful, always in the perfect mood and temperature, and needs a Virat Kohli to toss its traffic jams out of the park". Anushka agreed with the point of comparison and reacted by sharing the post on her story with a heart emoji.

Besides the Bollywood divas, actor Ayushmann Khurrana also reacted to the post by dropping a heart emoji below it after the influencer compared Toronto, the hub of " every hardworking, super-successful boy from Punjab" to him.

Freddy Birdy shared a long post on his page which read, "Bombay is Shah Rukh Khan, the city of dreams. Delhi is Salman Khan, the city of gyms and djinns. Kolkata is Sharmila Tagore, quiet, dignified, and beautiful. Poona, not Pune, is Jim Sarb, and the delicious smells wafting from Parsi bakeries. Chandigarh is Kiara Advani, neat, squeaky clean, and symmetrical. Dubai is Neetu Kapoor, forever youthful. Bangalore is Anushka Sharma, real, lovely, beautiful, always in the perfect mood and temperature, and needs a Virat Kohli to toss its traffic jams out of the park. Arjun Kapoor is Berlin, solid and dependable."

"Rekha is Bora Bora, exotic and distant. Goa is Zeenat Aman, warm and gorgeous, sexy of spirit and soul. Manali is Ishaan Khatter, perennially cool. Tara Sutaria is the beautiful winding road going up to Darjeeling. The Thai desert is Katrina Kaif, forever scorching. Kareena Kapoor is Gstaad, jet-setting with her Nawab, both the coolest of the cool. Ayushmann Khurrana is Toronto, every hardworking, super-successful boy from Punjab. Alia Bhatt is a city somewhere far away, on a planet all her own. Cities are people," concluded Mr. Birdy.

Earlier in a post, the influencer had shared his stance on fans hounding Bollywood celebrities for autographs or selfies. He wrote, "Celebrities, most of them, are to be adored, worshipped, admired. But in our hearts. Not chased, photographed, interrupted and harassed,"

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor has a bunch of films lined up including Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion Of Suspect X, Rhea Kapoor's The Crew, and Hansal Mehta's untitled project. Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma will be next seen in the sports biopic Chakda Xpress, her first project after the birth of her daughter Vamika. The film is based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Last year, Anushka also featured in a cameo appearance in the Netflix film Qala, produced by her brother Karnesh Sharma.