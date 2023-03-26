Kareena Kapoor Misses Sister Karisma At Girls' Night Out With 'Forever' BFFs Malaika-Amrita Arora

Kareena Kapoor shared this picture. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor is extremely close to her girl gang and this is no secret. The actress is often seen partying and even going on vacations with her BFFs Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, and sister Karisma Kapoor. On Saturday, Kareena Kapoor shared a series of black and white photos in which she is seen with the Arora sisters and celebrity makeup artist Mallika Bhat. Karisma Kapoor, who is missing from the images, got a mention in a note that Kareena Kapoor attached with the pictures. “Our forever. Missing our Lolo (heart emoji),” Kareena wrote, sharing a selfie of the four friends looking gorgeous as always.

Kareena Kapoor followed this up with a selfie featuring her with Malaika and Amrita. In the caption, she simply said, “Sisters,” with a heart emoticon.

Kareena Kapoor is catching up with her friends after a dreamy vacation in Africa with her husband Saif Ali Khan, and children. As the holiday drew to a close, the actress shared an image in which the family can be seen walking towards their private jet. Kareena is seen holding Jeh's hand, while Saif can be seen holding Taimur's hand in the photo. Along with a picture, Kareena wrote an emotional note about leaving a bit of her heart in the "wild". She wrote, "Leaving a bit of our hearts in the wild... (heart emoticon) Africa 2023," followed by a heart emoticon.

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor shared a picture in which she can be seen relaxing on a couch with Zebras grazing in the background. Calling them her "new friends," the star wrote, "What you doin'? Nothing...just hanging with my new friends..."



On the work front, Kareena Kapoor has a bunch of films lined up including Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion Of Suspect X, Rhea Kapoor's The Crew, and Hansal Mehta's untitled project.